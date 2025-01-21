In a recent development, reports claimed that Pakistani YouTubers Sana Amjad and Shoaib Chaudhary were hanged to death by the Pakistan Army for making pro-India content. These allegations surfaced after both influencers had been inactive on their channels for nearly two weeks. However, updates suggest that both Amjad and Chaudhary are alive and have been lying low, possibly to create curiosity and fuel speculation. Contrary to earlier rumours, only Lahore-based YouTubers were summoned by the FIA, with those from other regions unaffected. The crackdown has reportedly backfired, drawing media attention and forcing Pakistani agencies to defend their actions. While these claims continue to circulate on social media, we at LatestLY cannot verify their authenticity. ‘Scumbag Beggar’ Bomb Dropped in India vs Pakistan YouTuber’s War! Pak-Origin Harris Sultan’s Channel Name Changed by Indian Video Editor.

🚨 Update on Pakistani YouTubers: Both Sohaib Chaudhry and Sana Amjad are very much alive. Sana was even spotted at a recent event. They are reportedly lying low to stir curiosity, fuel speculative reporting in Indian media, and build momentum before their comeback. Contrary to… pic.twitter.com/Ak6cns2tFp — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 19, 2025

