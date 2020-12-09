Lisbon (Portugal), Dec 9 (AP) Portugal's immigration chief quit Wednesday after an outcry over the death of a Ukrainian man suspected of being tortured by officials before dying in custody at Lisbon airport.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Cristina Gatões had tendered her resignation, which was accepted with immediate effect.

Also Read | Emission Gap Report 2020: Green House Gas Emission Sets New Record in 2019; Global Temperature Likely to Increase by 3 Degree Celsius.

The Ukrainian man tried to enter Portugal without a visa last March and was detained by immigration inspectors. Two days later he was found dead in his holding cell.

The public prosecutor has charged three inspectors with manslaughter.

Also Read | No Ban on Alcohol During Coronavirus Vaccination But Consumption Should be Avoided, Says Sputnik V Vaccine Maker.

Gatões said last month that investigations had found that the Ukrainian's treatment at the airport had led to is death.

“I'm pretty certain that what we are looking at is a case of torture,” she told public broadcaster RTP.

The government says it plans to restructure the immigration service and install panic buttons in airport holding cells. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)