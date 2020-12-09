Moscow, December 9: Alexander Gintsburg, who heads Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed Sputnik V - Russia's first vaccine against coronavirus, on Wednesday said there is no need to absolutely abstain from drinking alcohol when being vaccinated. However, people should avoid alcohol for three days after receiving each injection of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik, Alexander Gintsburg added. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

"Of course, we are not talking about a complete ban on alcohol during vaccination. Only about a reasonable limitation of consumption for the period when the body is still developing the immune response to the coronavirus infection," Gintsburg was quoted by Sputnik News as saying. Alcohol can damage the immune system and hamper vaccine's efficacy, hence, this applies to all vaccine, not just Sputnik V, the Gamaleya head added. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia to Start Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus Once 20 Million Doses of Sputnik V Available.

"Nevertheless, we strongly recommend refraining from drinking alcohol for three days after each injection," he said. Yesterday, Anna Popova, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said that those set to get inoculated COVID-19 vaccine should stop drinking liquor at least two weeks prior to the first injection and 42 days after it. Russia registered Sputnik V, touted as the world's first vaccine against coronavirus infection, on August 11.

The vaccine is a two-component treatment based on human adenovirus, which makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years. Russia, last month, claimed 95 percent efficiency of Sputnik V.

