Paulo Rangel, the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal arrives in Delhi (Image: X@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Paulo Rangel, the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal arrived in Delhi on Thursday on his first official visit to India, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit will strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Portugal.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to FM Paulo Rangel of Portugal on his first official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen India-Portugal multifaceted ties, which will enter 50th year in 2025."

Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of the Portugal, will be on a four-day official visit to India from December 12 to 15.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, on Friday, December 13, the Portuguese Foreign Minister will hold a crucial meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

On Saturday, December 14, Minister Rangel is scheduled to travel to Goa to participate in programmes.

He will conclude his visit to India with an early morning departure on Sunday, December 15.

Notably, last month, PM Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro where they focused on strengthening economic partnership. PM Modi said that both countries explored opportunities for more collaboration in sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Luis Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to our economic linkages. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for more collaboration. We also talked about strong defence relations, people-to-people linkages and other such subjects," PM Modi wrote on X.

Relations between India and Portugal began amicably in 1947 after India's independence and diplomatic relations were established in 1949. However, they soon went into decline in 1950 after Portugal's dictator Antonio Salazar refused to surrender the Portuguese enclaves. Indian military action under Operation Vijay liberated Goa on 19 December 1961, ending over 450 years of Portuguese rule, according to the MEA. (ANI)

