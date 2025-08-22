New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met UN women officers here on Friday and hailed their role in the global peace and security architecture. He highlighted India's longstanding role in peacekeeping, which reflects the power and potential of women officers.

During the event, Defence Minister Singh said the presence of officers from countries across the globe reflects the microcosm of the United Nations and its enduring spirit of unity and cooperation.

"Like the sky, they (UN Peacekeepers) offer protection and a sense of security. Like the oceans, they build connections across borders and cultures. The blue helmet symbolises not only the authority of the United Nations but also its commitment to peace, equality, and shared humanity. It is a colour", he said.

Calling the peacekeepers a beacon of hope, Singh highlighted how the United Nations has set clear targets to increase the participation of women officers in peacekeeping missions.

He highlighted that this commitment stems from the recognition that the women peacekeepers are essential to making missions more effective and inclusive.

"Women officers bring invaluable perspectives and approaches to peace operations. They are often able to foster deeper trust with local communities, particularly with women and children whose voices are often unheard in the rebuilding of societies torn by conflict. Their presence has been shown to help prevent sexual violence, and increase gender equality on the ground. Moreover, women peacekeepers serve as powerful role models inspiring local women and girls to see themselves as active participants in peace and security", Rajnath Singh highlighted.

He brought to attention India's peacekeeping journey. India, as the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping missions, has been a strong supporter of women's participation and their integration into the missions. "Our legacy began in the 1960s with the women medical officers in Congo and today we continue to take concrete steps to bridge gender gaps."

Rajnath Singh said that initiatives like these prepare women officers for complex peacekeeping environments.

Calling them torchbearers of change, Singh hailed their dedication to not only strengthening peacekeeping but also the very fabric of global security and said that India stands with them, proud of their contributions and journey. (ANI)

