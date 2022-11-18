London, Nov 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman in the UK who contracted Covid-19 and was put into a medically-induced coma right after delivering her baby through C-section has finally returned home after more than a year.

Nicoleta Tuna, who originally hails from Romania was unvaccinated when she contracted the virus in October 2021 when she was 36 weeks pregnant.

Staff clapped her out of the hospital on Thursday, accompanied by her family, the BBC reported on Friday.

As her condition began to worsen quickly after delivering her baby through an emergency C-section in a hospital in Colchester, Essex, she was shifted to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on November 7 last year.

She was then put into a medically-induced coma without getting a chance to hold her baby.

For the next 299 days, she was supported by an ECMO machine (extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation) which is a specialist intensive care life support machine that pumps oxygen into the patient's blood allowing the lungs to rest.

Tuna's run of 299 days on ECMO is said to be the longest ever at the hospital, which is one of the five hospitals in the country to provide the service, the report said.

She was finally woken from her coma in February this year when her newborn Thea was nearly four months old.

Tuna, who also has a six-year-old son, said her wish to see her children grow helped her in recovering after coming out of the coma.

"One of the doctors came to me and asked what my last wish was," she said.

"I started to cry and I said, I want to live with my kids, this is my last wish- the doctors said, 'OK, this is the best answer' and after that I started to fight," the BBC quoted her as saying.

