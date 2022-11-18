Mumbai, November 18: Kavita Rani was allegedly killed and beheaded by Abu Bakr, her lover, at Sonadanga in Khulna District, Bangladesh on November 5. The stark similarities between Delhi's Sharddha Walker's murder and Kavita's murder have shocked both neighbouring nations. The accused was arrested later by Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

According to the reports, Abu Bakr and Kavita engaged in a fight when she learned about his marital status. In a fit of rage, Bakr strangled Kavita to death. After killing her, he beheaded her and wrapped the head in a polythene bag. He also chopped off her hands and disposed of them in a drain. Bakr cut pieces of Kavita's body and dumped them in a box before fleeing. Reports added that Bakr, along with his live-in partner Sapna, crossed the Rupsa river and left for Dhaka. Delhi-Style Murder Reported in Uttar Pradesh: Chopped Body Parts of Woman Found Inside Well in Azamgarh, Probe Underway.

However, Bakr was intercepted by the RAB and was arrested with Sapna from the Chaurasta area under the Basan police station area of Ghazipur district on November 6. The duo was then handed over to the Sonadanga police station. Bakr confessed to killing and chopping Kavita's body in custody. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police Conducts Searches in Gurugram Forest Area For Victim’s Human Remains.

The gory details of Kavita's murder are similar to the Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walkar where the accused Aftab Amin Poonawala killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces. Aaftab reportedly stored chopped parts in a freezer before he disposed of them in the forest area of Chhattarpur and Mehrauli in the national capital.

