Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Bangladesh First Lady Rashida Hamid will attend the national programme of Victory Day as the guest of honour at National Parade Ground here, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, President Kovind and the First Lady will attend the national programme of Victory Day as the Guest of Honour at National Parade Ground in Dhaka," Shringla said during the special briefing on President Kovind's visit to Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Shringla said that a 122-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces will participate in this parade.

The year 2021 commemorates the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

"It commemorates 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. It also commemorates the great victory over the Pakistani army and their unconditional surrender to our joint forces, the forces of Indian armed forces and Bangladesh's forces on the 16th of December 1971," Shringla earlier said.

On Thursday, President Kovind will inaugurate the renovated Sri Ramna Kali Mandir, which was completely destroyed by Pakistani forces during heinous Operation Searchlight in 1971.

President Kovind today began his three-day visit to Bangladesh. This is the first foreign visit of President Kovind since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier today, President Kovind was received by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and First Lady Rashida Hamid upon his arrival in Dhaka.

President Kovind visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also paid tributes at the National Martyrs' Memorial to those who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

He also met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and discussed bilateral issues.

President Kovind is scheduled to depart for Delhi on December 17. (ANI)

