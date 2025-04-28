New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented the prestigious Padma Shri award to Ali Jaber Al-Sabah for promoting Yoga.

Sabah is the founder of Daratma for Yoga Education, Kuwait's first officially licensed yoga studio.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Yoga to H.E. Shka. Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah. She is a keen yoga practitioner. She is the founder of Daratma for Yoga Education, Kuwait's first officially licensed yoga studio. She has been working for bridging cultural gaps and bringing people together through her charitable activities."

She is a lifelong meditator and yoga practitioner. A humanitarian, she has dedicated her life to serving her family, community and the world and has been working for bridging cultures and bringing people together through her many charitable endeavors.

Earlier on December 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sabah in Kuwait and discussed ways to make yoga more popular among the youth.

PM Modi appreciated her passion towards Yoga and fitness, and said that she has established her a popular yoga studio in Kuwait.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Met HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself for her passion towards Yoga and fitness. She has established her own Yoga and wellness studio, which is quite popular in Kuwait. We talked about ways to make Yoga more popular among the youth."

Sheikha is a yogi and founder of Daratma, a yoga and wellness studio in Kuwait. She started her yogic journey in 2001.It is the first licensed Yoga Studio in Kuwait. Due to her efforts the Ministry of Trade and Commerce introduced Yoga education license in Kuwait which is now accessible to all.

Founded in 2014, Daratma teaches yoga education to anyone seeking harmony, balance, and awareness. Dar is an Arabic and Quranic word that depicts the meaning of home or dwelling, and Atma, Sanskrit for the immortal soul. She is on a journey to master and learn the ancient practice in Kuwait and the yoga retreats of India. In 2021, she started Yomnak lil Yaman, a fund raiser to help Yemeni refugees and internally displaced people. (ANI)

