Mumbai, April 28: A Malaysian man was left in disbelief when a woman offered him sex to cover the 7,000-ringgit ( INR 1,36,919.79) shortfall for a car he sold her. The second-hand car dealer, known as Mfa Bob, posted the conversation online, leaving the internet stunned. The incident occurred after he listed an old BMW for 18,000 ringgit (approximately INR 352,079.46) on April 21, only to be contacted by a woman who could only pay INR 215,159.67.

In a shocking turn, the woman proposed to trade her body to cover the remaining balance. Bob shared this unexpected offer on social media, which quickly went viral with over 6,000 reactions and 800 comments. Despite her persistence, including several calls and claims that her husband was aware of the deal, Bob rejected her offer.

Bob expressed his trauma, emphasising that while he wanted to sell the car, it would not be at the cost of his values. "Money is not worth trading your dignity," he wrote in a post. The exchange sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the woman's morals and her husband's apparent approval of the situation.

Some speculated that the offer could be part of a scam, urging others to be cautious. In Malaysia, while prostitution is not outright banned, soliciting and living off the earnings from it are criminalised. Sharia law also prohibits women’s involvement in sex work.

As Bob continues his search for a legitimate buyer, the incident has raised unsettling questions about personal boundaries and ethics in the online world.

