Antananarivo [Madagascar] June 28 (ANI): On the occasion of Madagascar's 62nd Independence Day, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind greeted President Andry Nirina Rajoelina on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and the people of Madagascar on the occasion of your National Day", said President Kovind in his message.

He further said that India and Madagascar are important partners in the Indian Ocean Region, adding that India acknowledges and appreciates Madagascar's friendship and cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest and our people-to-people relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also congratulated his Malagasy counterpart on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted "Congratulate FM @RichardJRand and the Government and people of Madagascar on their National Day. Will continue working together to further our SAGAR vision for a secure and prosperous Indian Ocean Region".

India-Madagascar relations have grown manifold during the past four years.

The bilateral ties between the two nations are going from strength to strength since the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Madagascar in 2018 under the collaborative vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner but also as a vital role in the collaborative maritime vision of SAGAR.

Madagascar's Foreign Minister Richard J. Randriamandrato visited India India in April 2022 and had an hour-long meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Numerous agreements in the field of traditional medicine, training of diplomats, environment, tele-education and tele-medicine are ready to be sealed between the two countries.

MoUs on health, culture and customs and administrative matters are also under finalisation.

An India-Madagascar Chamber of Commerce was launched in April in Antananarivo to further strengthen the trade ties between the two countries.

Moreover, a Green Triangle named after Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo in March of this year.

Madagascar has over 17,500 people of Indian origin, mostly from Gujarat, living and working there. (ANI)

