Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting today with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Mohammed Hasan Mahmud.

The two top diplomats discussed during the meeting the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Bangladesh and ways to enhance the paths of joint cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

For his part, the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh expressed his country's aspiration to strengthen cooperation relations with the United Arab Emirates in several fields, praising the country's leading position at the regional and international levels.

The two ministers also discussed the current developments in the Middle East region and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

