Islamabad [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): A local court declined the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency's (NCCIA) plea for physical remand of journalist Fakharur Rehman, instead ordering his transfer to jail under judicial remand, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, Rehman had been detained a day earlier under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), with the agency accusing him of spreading "false and misleading information" about state institutions via social media platform X, according to an FIR dated April 20. During proceedings before District Magistrate Yasir Mahmood, defence lawyer Ahad Khokhar argued that the prosecution had failed to substantiate Rehman's alleged involvement.

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He told the court that the journalist had only quoted remarks made by a religious scholar and had not expressed any personal opinion. The defence further pointed out that the same video had been widely circulated by numerous users, questioning why action had not been taken against the original speaker. Khokhar also raised concerns over the investigation, asking whether authorities had recorded the cleric's statement. He added that Rehman had already complied with an NCCIA notice issued on April 14, maintained his innocence, and cooperated fully with investigators.

Opposing physical remand, the defence stressed that the journalist's phone was already in custody and no further recovery was required, requesting his discharge from the case. The prosecution, however, argued that although Rehman admitted ownership of the post, he had not shared his phone password, necessitating further forensic examination. It sought physical remand on these grounds. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the request and ordered judicial remand, as highlighted by Dawn.

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The FIR invokes Sections 20 and 26-A of PECA, accusing Rehman and several other journalists and commentators of deliberately spreading false narratives to incite unrest and discredit state institutions.

Authorities claimed a pattern of online activity aimed at ridiculing government functionaries. The case comes amid growing criticism of PECA, particularly after its controversial amendment in January 2025. Media bodies and rights groups have increasingly labelled the law as repressive, warning that it is being used to curb dissent and restrict press freedom in Pakistan, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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