Punjab [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): A prolonged heatwave is expected to impact Pakistan beginning today (April 26), with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting soaring temperatures across much of the country until at least the end of the month, Dawn reported.

According to the PMD, a high-pressure system is projected to build over the upper atmosphere starting April 26, intensifying its hold over most regions by April 27. Under its influence, day temperatures in the southern half of Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are likely to climb five to seven degrees Celsius above normal from April 26 to May 1.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Steers Clear of India-Pakistan Border Tensions Following Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 2 Countries Will 'Get It Figured Out'.

Similarly, the upper half of central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience day temperatures four to six degrees Celsius above normal between April 27 and 30.

Authorities have urged the public, particularly children, women, and senior citizens, to adopt precautionary measures to mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan's Army Attache in UK Makes Throat Slit Gesture at Indian Community Protestors (Watch Video).

The PMD has indicated that a change in weather is anticipated starting April 30, when a weather system is expected to enter the upper parts of the country. This system is likely to bring rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with chances of isolated heavy showers and hailstorms, particularly over Kashmir, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan between April 30 and May 1, reported Dawn.

The arrival of this system is expected to ease the ongoing heatwave conditions from May 1 onward. However, the PMD has warned that strong winds, dust storms, and lightning could pose hazards, potentially damaging vulnerable structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels, particularly in Islamabad, Pothohar, northeast Punjab, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this period.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a broader weather outlook, predicting unstable conditions across the country from May 1 to May 7.

The NDMA has stated that moisture influx from eastern regions and the Arabian Sea, combined with rising temperatures and humidity levels, is likely to trigger moderate to heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated hailstorms in areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, upper and central Punjab, northern Balochistan, and southern Sindh, Dawn reported.

Rising temperatures in northern areas are also expected to accelerate the snowmelt rate, particularly between April 27 and May 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)