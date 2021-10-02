Bucharest, Oct 2 (AP) More than 5,000 people protested Saturday in Romania's capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming measures used by authorities to combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.

Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. That was Romania's highest daily number of infections since the pandemic started.

Also Read | Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Announces Retirement From Politics.

The rise is putting the country's hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally. Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area's infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 residents over a 14-day period.

Bucharest's infection rate Saturday stood above 8 per 1,000 residents.

Also Read | Indian Army Chief Hopeful of Resolving China Border Issue, Says ‘Increase in Chinese Deployment Matter of Concern’.

The mostly mask-less marchers blocked traffic, honked horns and chanted “Freedom!” One placard read: “Green certificates = dictatorship.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)