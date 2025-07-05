Mexico City, Jul 5 (AP) A protest by hundreds against gentrification and mass tourism that began peacefully Friday in Mexico City neighbourhoods popular with tourists turned violent when a small number of people began smashing storefronts and harassing foreigners.

Masked protesters smashed through the windows and looted high-end businesses in the touristic areas of Condesa and Roma, and screamed at tourists in the area. Marchers then continued on to protest outside the US Embassy. Graffiti on glass shattered glass being smashed through with rocks read: “get out of Mexico.”

Police reinforcements gathered outside the Embassy building as police sirens rung out in the city centre Friday evening.

It marked a violent end to a more peaceful march throughout the day calling out against masses of American tourists who have flooded into Mexico's capital in recent years.

Tension had been mounting in the city since American “digital nomads” flocked to Mexico City in 2020, many to escape coronavirus lockdowns in the US. Since, rents have soared and locals have increasingly gotten pushed out of their neighbourhoods, particularly areas like Condesa and Roma, lush areas packed with coffee shops and restaurants.

The Mexico City protest comes at the same time other European cities like Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, Rome and more are also facing mounting protests railing against mass-tourism. (AP)

