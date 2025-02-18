Jerusalem, Feb 17 (AP) Israelis have held protests marking 500 days of war in Gaza and urging progress on the next phase of a ceasefire deal to allow the return of all hostages held there.

One of the three hostages released on Saturday addressed a rally in Tel Aviv with a video message: “Hello everyone, my name is Iair Horn. I was released from Hamas captivity two days ago after 498 days. I was there, I was in Hamas' tunnels, I experienced it firsthand. And I'm telling you: The hostages don't have time, we don't have time. They must be brought back now.”

Others gathered for a demonstration in Jerusalem and expressed frustration and fear over the conditions of the remaining dozens of hostages. “It's just not within the realm of possibility that they're still there. And there's not much we can do,” protester Eleanor Satlow said.

Lebanon extends suspension of flights from Iran

BEIRUT - Lebanon extended the suspension of flights to and from Iran and directed security agencies to ensure access to the country's only airport.

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem said Sunday that Israel threatened to strike if an Iranian plane landed at Beirut airport and criticized the Lebanese government for banning last week's Iranian commercial flight from Beirut. The Israeli military has accused Iran of smuggling cash to Hezbollah via commercial flights.

Travellers stuck in Tehran are still unable to return, and Lebanon's foreign minister has been tasked to ensure the safe return of Lebanese nationals, according to a statement following a Cabinet meeting with President Joseph Aoun.

Hezbollah supporters have protested and blocked roads outside the Beirut airport in recent days. The outgoing deputy commander of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon was injured Friday when protesters attacked a convoy taking peacekeepers to the airport.

Hezbollah has attempted to distance itself from the incident. Kassem said Hezbollah was “against the attack on UNIFIL” but also criticized the Lebanese army for tear gassing protesters who gathered “peacefully” on Saturday.

Israel still committed to withdrawal from Lebanon, military says

JERUSALEM - An Israeli military spokesman says the five locations where Israeli troops will remain in southern Lebanon provide vantage points or are located across from communities in northern Israel.

Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said the “temporary measure” was approved by a US-led body monitoring the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel is committed to carrying out the withdrawal in “the right way, in a gradual way, and in a way that the security of our civilians is kept,” he told reporters.

Under the agreement, Israeli forces are to withdraw from a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, which would then be patrolled by the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers. The ceasefire has held since it took effect in late November, even as Israel and Lebanon have accused each other of violating it.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told reporters Monday that the ceasefire agreement “must be respected,” saying “the Israeli enemy cannot be trusted.”

He said Lebanese officials “are working diplomatically to achieve the complete Israeli withdrawal, and I will not accept that a single Israeli remains on Lebanese territory.” (AP)

