Lahore [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): After Imran Khan, now several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have come up to defend the wife of the former Prime Minister, who is accused of running the affairs of the party from the back.

The defence of Bushra Bibi comes amid a leaked video which reveals her giving instruction to PTI's social media head, Dr Arsalan Khalid, to run trends declaring people who oppose PTI as traitors.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Run Tesla Hit by Another Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Amid Poor Sale.

PTI members termed the clip "fabricated".

During a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Imran Khan's Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill said that an "organised campaign" was being run against the former premier and his wife to "defame" the couple.

Also Read | China Urges Canada Not To Interfere in Hong Kong Affairs.

Arslan Khalid also rejected the audio clip, terming it "fictitious".

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in the past had said, "Bushra Bibi is a housewife and a spiritual guide."

Imran Khan had also said that Bushra Bibi had no bank account, so they were targeting her friend because they didn't find anything about her.

Bushra Bibi could be heard telling Dr Khalid that Imran Khan asked him to run traitor hashtag on social media, reported Geo News.

"Imran Khan asked you to (run) the traitor hashtag, so many people called, your social media was active and it has not been active for a week. Why is it (like this), beta?" asked Bushra.

Dr Khalid tells the former first lady that PTI's social media team would runs campaigns labelling those against PTI as traitors.

Bushra Bibi asks Dr Khalid to label people maligning her, Imran Khan and friend Farah Khan as traitors, reported Geo News.

As per the audio, initially, the former first lady had expressed her disappointment with Dr Khalid for the PTI's social media team not being active these days.

"The other thing that I wanted to say to you, Arsalan, is that they will say a lot of things about Farah and me. You have to link that with traitor (hashtag)," said Bushra.To this, Dr Khalid said, "Yes, all right we will do it by (saying) that they are doing all this because they are traitors."

The former first lady said then told Dr Khalid that people were worried about how Imran Khan had knowledge about everything even before they come out in the open, reported Geo News.

"You understand, but I am only telling you these things, however, you do not need to share this issue with anyone. They are after him because of this. (But)what you have to do is that you have to link with this with the traitor (hashtag)," said Bushra.

Ever since Imran Khan came to power rumours were rife about the former first lady's involvement in politics. Reports had claimed that Bushra had played a crucial role in Usman Buzdar's appointment as Punjab chief minister to the removal of cabinet members, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)