Brisbane, Jul 22 (The Conversation) Eighteen-year-old Mark scrolls Instagram late at night, watching videos of fitness influencers showing off muscle gains and lifting the equivalent of a baby elephant off the gym floor.

Spurred on by hashtags and usernames indicating these feats involve steroids, soon Mark is online, ordering his first “steroid cycle”. No script, no warnings, just vials in the mail and the promise of “gains”.

A few weeks later, he's posting progress shots and getting tagged as #MegaMark. He's pleased. But what if I told you Mark was unknowingly injecting toxic chemicals?

In our new research we tested products sold in Australia's underground steroid market and found many were mislabelled or missing the expected steroid entirely.

Even more concerning, several contained heavy metals such as lead, arsenic and cadmium. These substances are known to cause cancer, heart disease and organ failure.

What are anabolic steroids, and who is using them?

Anabolic steroids are synthetic drugs designed to mimic the effects of testosterone. Medical professionals sometimes prescribe them for specific health conditions (for example, hypogonadism, where the body isn't making enough sex hormones). But they are more commonly taken by people looking to increase muscle size, improve athletic performance, or elevate feelings of wellbeing.

In Australia, it's illegal to possess steroids without a prescription. This offence can attract large fines and prison terms (up to 25 years in Queensland).

Despite this, they're widely available online and from your local “gym bro”. So it's not surprising we're seeing escalating use, particularly among young men and women.

People usually take steroids as pills and capsules or injectable oil- or water-based products. But while many people assume these products are safe if used correctly, they're made outside regulated settings, with no official quality checks.

Our research

For this new study, we analysed 28 steroid products acquired from people all over Australia which they'd purchased either online or from peers in the gym. These included 16 injectable oils, ten varieties of oral tablets, and two “raw” powders.

An independent forensic lab tested the samples for active ingredients, contaminants and heavy metals. We then compared the results against what people thought they were taking.

More than half of the samples were mislabelled or contained the wrong drug. For example, one product labelled as testosterone enanthate (200mg/mL) contained 159mg/mL of trenbolone (a potent type of steroid) and no detectable testosterone. Oxandrolone (also known as “Anavar”, another type of steroid) tablets were sold claiming a strength of 10mg but actually contained 6.8mg, showing a disparity in purity.

Just four products matched their expected compound and purity within a 5% margin.

But the biggest concern was that all steroids we analysed were contaminated with some level of heavy metals, including lead, arsenic and cadmium.

While all of the concentrations we detected were within daily exposure limits regarded as safe by health authorities, more frequent and heavier use of these drugs would quickly see people who use steroids exceed safe thresholds. And we know this happens.

If consumed above safe limits, research suggests lead can damage the brain and heart. Arsenic is a proven carcinogen, having been linked to the development of skin, liver and lung cancers.

People who use steroids often dose for weeks or months, and sometimes stack multiple drugs, so these metals would build up. This means long-term steroid use could be quietly fuelling cognitive decline, organ failure, and even cancer.

What needs to happen next?

Heavy metals such as lead, arsenic and cadmium often contaminate anabolic steroid products because raw powders sourced from some manufacturers, particularly those in China, may be produced with poor quality control and impure starting materials. These metals can enter the supply chain during synthesis, handling, or from contaminated equipment and solvents, leading to their presence in the final products.

Steroid use isn't going away, so we need to address the potential health harms from these contaminants.

While pill testing is now common at festivals for drugs such as ecstasy, testing anabolic steroids requires more complex chemical analysis that cannot be conducted on-site. Current steroid testing relies on advanced laboratory techniques, which limits availability mostly to specialised research programs such as those in Australia and Switzerland.

We need to invest properly in a national steroid surveillance and testing network, which will give us data-driven insights to inform targeted interventions.

This should involve nationwide steroid testing programs integrated with needle-and-syringe programmes and community health services which steroid-using communities are aware of and engage with.

We also need to see peer-led support through trusted programs to educate people who use steroids around the risks. The programs should be based in real evidence, and developed by people with lived experience of steroid use, in partnership with researchers and clinicians. (The Conversation)

