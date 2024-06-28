Moscow, Jun 28 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for resuming production of intermediate-range missiles that were banned under the now-scrapped INF Treaty with the US.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, which banned ground-based missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,410 miles) was regarded as an arms control landmark when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan signed it in 1988.

Also Read | India Slams US Government's Report on Religious Freedom in Country, Says 'Deeply Biased, Driven by Vote Bank Considerations' (Watch Video).

The United States withdrew from the treaty in 2019, citing Russian violations.

“We need to start production of these strike systems and then, based on the actual situation, make decisions about where - if necessary to ensure our safety - to place them,” Putin said at a meeting of Russia's national security council. (AP)

Also Read | Earthquake in Peru: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Southern Peru, Tsunami Alert Lifted (See Pics and Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)