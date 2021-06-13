Moscow [Russia], June 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, three days before the US-Russia summit, that the two countries need to engage in a constructive dialogue and establish mechanisms for interaction as there are areas in which Moscow and Washington can cooperate.

"[We need] to restore our personal contacts, relations, establish a direct dialogue, create really functioning mechanisms of interaction," Putin said in an interview broadcast by the Smotrim.ru media outlet.

The president noted that the US side is well aware that there are a number of areas that are of mutual interest, such as strategic stability, regional conflicts, environmental protection measures, and climate.

"There are areas in which we can really work effectively," Putin added. (ANI/Sputnik)

