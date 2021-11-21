Moscow [Russia], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that he had been revaccinated against COVID-19 with Sputnik Light.

"Today, based on your recommendation and the recommendations of your colleagues, I got one more shot with Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination," Putin said during a meeting with Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya research center.

The President noted that he was feeling well after the third shot.

Logunov, in turn, said that the effectiveness of the vaccination decreases six to eight months after the shot and urged people to get the booster dose to maintain a high level of protection against the virus. (ANI/Sputnik)

