Canberra, Aug 18 (AP) Australia Qantas Group said on Wednesday the Australian airline company will require all of its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Front-line employees – including cabin crew, pilots and airport staff – must be fully vaccinated by November 15, while remaining Qantas employees have until the end of March, the Sydney-based company said in a statement.

Also Read | TikTok Not To Lift Ban on Content That Promote Taliban After the Fall of Afghanistan.

Exemptions will be made for employees who are unable to be vaccinated for documented medical reasons, the statement said. Such exemptions are expected to be “very rare.”

Qantas said a survey found that 89 per cent of its workers were already vaccinated or planned to be.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: France Has Evacuated 21 Indians From Kabul, Says French Envoy Emmanuel Lenain.

U.S. airlines are divided over whether to insist on their staffs getting vaccinated.

Qantas has become the second Australian company outside the health and aging care sectors to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory.

The Transport Workers Union, which represents workers for Qantas Airways and subsidiary Jetstar, criticized the company for making the announcement without a plan to ensure employees could secure vaccine shots. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)