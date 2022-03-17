Quetta [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): Pakistan government announced the highest alert in Quetta after reports that Baloch Liberation Army's Majeed Brigade was planning to strike the country's forces in the city.

All the schools in Quetta were told to remain closed for two days amid the security concern.

Aaj tv, a Pakistani news television channel reported that all educational institutions in Quetta have been ordered shut for two days on March 17 and 18.

This comes in the wake of a security alert issued by the provincial home department, following which the education department decided to suspend educational activities.

Security has also been beefed up at sensitive places in the city - including public locations, places of worship, transit points, among others.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Home Department has issued instructions to all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and police officers to remain alert. Directions have also been asked to keep a close watch on the external and internal routes of the city, Aaj tv reported.

Balochistan has been hit by a spate of terrorist attacks that target law enforcement personnel.

On Tuesday, four Pakistani soldiers were killed and 10 more were critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in the Sibi district of Balochistan.

This attack comes a few days after Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed that the suicide attack that took place in the same district killed at least seven Pakistani soldiers.

The suicide bomber was identified as "Abdul Rehman Al Bakistani", according to the media outlet. (ANI)

