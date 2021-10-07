Beijing [China], October 7 (ANI): Three people have been killed in a landslide triggered by continuous downpours in northwest China's Shaanxi province, local media reported citing authorities on Thursday.

Four people were buried after the landslide hit an office building of a coal company in Huangling County on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

The Chinese media outlet further said that rescuers pulled three of them out of the debris between 4.20 am and 6.30 am (local time) on Wednesday, two of whom died later in hospital. The last body was retrieved later in the day.

According to Xinhua. the county has seen an accumulated rainfall of 210.4 mm on average since October 3 (ANI)

