New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday noted that the shortcomings of the current multilateral system were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that there is no retreat from multilateralism or globalisation.

Delivering remarks at the conclusion of the 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue, Shringla said, "The broader theme of technology and geo technology ran through the dialogue. How technology can be harnessed to help and not hurt is one of the great questions of the day. Algorithms must help but not harm, transparency is required, forward-looking and positive rules that are congruent with good public policy."

"The shortcomings of the current multilateral system laid bare by the pandemic evoked discussion. There is no retreat from multilateralism or globalisation. Multilateralism needs to be strengthened," he added.

He said this dialogue took place in very challenging circumstances. "We convened in the shadow of great disruption which has changed forever the way we live. This is the time of uncertain, unexpected and the unknown."

On the problems confronted by the world today, Foreign Secretary said, "Globalisation, as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in his opening remarks, must benefit all and must be relevant to the problems of our time. The External Affairs Minster defined true commitment to globalisation as the actions that are equitable, actions that leave no one behind and actions that are imbued with good."

On the Indo-Pacific, Shringla noted that "The Prime Minister of Australia flagged interest in the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific. The European council president spoke of the need for an open and stable Indo-Pacific."

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

The 6th Edition of dialogue, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, was held virtually from 13-16 April. The theme for the 2021 Edition was "#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers and Out of Control". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)