Manama [Bahrain], November 23 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Bahrain Vinod K Jacob welcomed Sachin Pilot, Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, at India House on Sunday.

The leaders discussed India-Bahrain relations.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Bahrain said, "H.E. Ambassador Mr. Vinod K. Jacob warmly welcomed Shri Sachin Pilot, Hon'ble Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, at India House. The discussions covered a wide range of topics including India-Bahrain relations & the positive contribution of the Indian Diaspora."

Pilot said he had an engaging interaction with Jacob.

In a post on X, he said, "Had an engaging interaction with the Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, Shri Vinod Jacob, at the India house in Bahrain. India and Bahrain longstanding bilateral relations are marked by strong cultural ties, growing economic cooperation, and the significant contribution of the Indian community."

Sachin Pilot received a warm welcome by the Rajasthani community in Bahrain.

In a post on X, Pilot said, "Thank you for the warm welcome given by the Rajasthani community in Bahrain. I am pleased that, while staying connected to their heritage, they have created a strong identity through their contributions, which cannot be praised enough. This is a matter of pride for all of us."

Pilot earlier held talks with DR Mehta for making "Jaipur Foot" accessible free of cost to countless differently-abled individuals.

In a post on X, he said, "Dr. D.R. Mehta ji, through his vision, and his commitment to service

has made the prosthetic artificial limb - "Jaipur Foot" accessible free of cost to countless differently-abled individuals. The Jaipur Foot has enabled them not only to walk again but has also given them a new lease of life -- becoming a symbol of hope, self-reliance, and empowerment not only in India but across the world. It was a privilege for me to participate and exchange ideas with him at the "Future Ready" conference in Bahrain."

Pilot spoke at the annual conference "Future Ready" organized by the ICAI Bahrain Chapter.

"Spoke at the annual conference "Future Ready" organized by the ICAI Bahrain Chapter. I'm glad that India's longstanding commitment to the global development and economic partnerahips is helping shape the future. As collective stakeholders, we all need to be prepared for the challenges ahead, especially our younger generation," he said.

Pilot arrived at Manama on Friday (local time). (ANI)

