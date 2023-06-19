Vietnamese Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang at National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang on Monday to further boost the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam.

Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang is on an official visit to India from June 18-19. The minister will during his stay, also undertake a cultural visit to Agra.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Widely Rolling Out New Community Entry Point on iOS.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1670652740471754752

Earlier in the day, General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence of Vietnam laid a wreath at National War Memorial here.

Also Read | World Inflation Rate 2023 List: India Among Countries With Less Than 5% Inflation Rate, Inflation in Pakistan at 38%; Know Where US, Russia, UK and Others Stand.

The two will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Vietnam share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Bilateral defence relations form a significant pillar of this partnership, as per a release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the release, defence engagements between the two nations have diversified to include wide-ranging contacts between the services, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes, cooperation in UN Peacekeeping, ship visits and bilateral exercises.

During Rajnath Singh's visit to Vietnam in June 2022, major overarching guiding documents namely 'Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030' and a Memorandum of Understanding on 'Mutual Logistics Support' were signed that have significantly enhanced the scope and scale of defence cooperation between both the countries.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and Vice Chairman of National Boundary Commission of Vietnam Trinh Duc Hai recently discussed ways to further strengthen India-Vietnam bilateral relations including in the realm of defence, security and maritime cooperation.

"Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar met Vice Chairman Trinh Duc Hai of the National Boundary Commission of Vietnam today. Discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations including in the realm of defence, security and maritime cooperation," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)