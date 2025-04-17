Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], April 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Robert Raines, the United States Consul-General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City. He was accompanied by a delegation from the healthcare sector of the UAE-US Business Council.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the Consul-General and the accompanying delegation and discussed with them opportunities to enhance joint economic cooperation across various sectors, particularly in areas of healthcare. The discussions were grounded in the spirit of friendship and the strategic partnership with the United States, aimed at fostering progress and prosperity for both nations.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Trying To Distance Itself From Tahawwur Rana, Says 'Pakistan's Reputation As Epicentre of Global Terrorism Will Not Diminish'.

For his part, Raines and the accompanying delegation expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. They praised the growing investment environment in the emirate and the promising opportunities it offers for the success and growth of businesses across various sectors. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)