Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/TPS): Videos circulating on Telegram show hundreds of Palestinians in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya in an unprecedented demonstration against Hamas and war on Tuesday.

In one video, they are seen chanting, "The people don't war, the people don't want Hamas, and the people don't want Al Jazeera."

Gaza activist Hamza al-Masry, who shared the videos with his 844,000 Telegram followers wrote, "From the city of Beit Lahiya, where the occupation forces evacuated the city yesterday, its people are coming out demanding an end to the war and saying, 'Enough.'"

In another Telegram post, al-Masry wrote, "It is time for our people in all the governorates of the Gaza Strip to come out like them and to be united and united in one message. The people of Gaza want to stop the torrent of bloodshed of our people, and enough is enough."

Arabic analysts on Telegram taking note of the videos said that Fatah supporters in Gaza are using their social media platforms to call residents of the Strip to protest.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

