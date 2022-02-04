New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to the Netherlands.

She is a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service Officer. An MEA release said she is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

(ANI)

