Tel Aviv [Israel], May 11 (ANI/TPS): The body of Sgt. 1st Class Tzvi Feldman, missing since a 1982 battle in Lebanon, has been recovered, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Sunday.

"For decades, Zvika was missing, and efforts to locate him have not stopped for a moment," Netanyahu said. "Today, we returned the late Sgt. 1st class Zvika, and we will not stop working to return Sgt. 1st Class Yehuda Katz, who is still missing from that battle."

Feldman, Katz and a third soldier, Zachary Baumel, disappeared in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub during the First Lebanon War. Twenty-one soldiers were killed and another 30 were injured fighting Syrian army forces in the Bekaa Valley. Baumel's body was located by Russian soldiers working in coordiation with Syria and returned to Israel in 2019. Katz's fate remains unknown.

Netanyahu's statement said Feldman's recovery was carried out in a special operation by the Mossad and the Israel Defense Forces. The remains were confirmed as Feldman's at the National Center for Forensic Medicine. According to a subsequent announcement from the Mossad, Feldman's body was recovered "in the heart of Syria."

Netanyahu added that he authorized many covert operations aimed at locating the missing soldiers, and had promised the Feldman family he would never stop seeking Zvika's return.

Feldman was born in Tel Aviv on December 29, 1956. He had completed his regular military service and was working as a nature guide for high school groups when the Lebanon War broke out. At the time, Feldman and his girlfriend were considering marriage.

"My dear parents, Pnina and Avraham, did not stop working on the issue, and to my regret, they have already passed away," Netanyahu said. "We return to you - Itzik, Shlomo and Anat - our dear Zvika, to you and to the Land of Israel that he loved so much."

Quoting the prophet Jeremiah, Netanyahu said, "There is hope for your future, says the Lord, and your children shall return to their borders." (ANI/TPS)

