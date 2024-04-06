Washington, DC [US], April 5 (ANI): Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, founding director, KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad and a renowned surgeon from the Asia Pacific region, achieved the rare distinction of being conferred Honorary Fellowship of the American Surgical Association (ASA) on Friday in Washington DC.

This is the highest recognition that the ASA can bestow upon a surgical colleague from a foreign country and Dr Raghu Ram is the third surgeon from South Asia to receive this high honour in the 144-year history of America's oldest and most prestigious surgical organisation.

Also Read | Indian Student Uma Satya Sai Gadde Dies in US State of Ohio; 'Deeply Saddened by the Unfortunate Demise', Says Indian Consulate in New York.

Paying rich tributes, Steven Stain, President of ASA, who personally read out Dr Raghu Ram's citation to the delegates gathered from all around America and world over said "Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has been a leader in revolutionising Breast Cancer Care in India through a series of innovative initiatives."

"He has dedicated his professional life through his seminal efforts towards education, advocacy & access to state of the art contemporary breast cancer therapy in the country. In addition, he is an individual of exceptional integrity & professional ethics involved in the restructuring and meritocracy-based direction of surgical leadership in India. He is also a strong supporter of building international collaborations and shared educational efforts, including with the ASA and other leading surgical societies all over the world," Stain said.

Also Read | Earthquake in New York City: Indian Consulate in New York in Touch With Diaspora Members After Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes NYC.

"He is a role model, mentor and dedicated tall leader of surgery in India. He is indeed well qualified and deserving of Honorary Fellowship in the American Surgical Association," he also said.

A Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy National awardee, Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti's distinguished academic track record, love for his motherland and passion for social service are very strong characteristics of the man. He has been an advocate of best practices in his chosen field, coupled with a human touch and many altruistic values. His significant contribution towards improving breast healthcare and surgical education in India through his strong links with the United Kingdom, have been his trademarks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)