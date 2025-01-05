West Bengal [India], January 5 (ANI): In a mutual exchange of fishermen coordinated between the Indian Coast Guard and the Bangladesh Coast Guard, ICG Ship Varad and Amrit Kaur successfully repatriated 95 fishermen along with four Indian fishing boats while handing over 90 Bangladeshi Fishermen including 12 rescued from sunken fishing boat "Kaushik" on Sunday, as per an official statement.

The Indian Fishermen are being handed over to West Bengal State Fisheries authorities at South 24 Parganas post repatriation from Bangladesh.

In recent months, several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and entered Bangladesh waters. Several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances, the official statement noted

According to the official statement, by ensuring safe arrival of the fishermen back home and uniting them with their families, yet another cradle of Indian Coast Guard mandated charter reaffirms its resolve "Vayam Rakshamah".

In a press release on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "In recent months, several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and entered Bangladesh waters. Several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances. The Government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen. To this end, it has worked assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody."

The details were also shared on X by the Indian Coast Guard.

https://x.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/1875892531961221298

During the weekly press briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had acknowledged about the reciprocal repatriation of Indian and Bangladeshi fishermen.

According to the MEA, the exchange has been worked upon keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities from both sides.

Speaking on the fishermen exchange, Randhir Jaiswal said, "On the fisherman issue, this exchange is going to happen on 5th (January). 95 from their side, Indian fishermen, and 90 from our side (Bangladeshi fishermen). These fishermen had gone astray as it happens in waters where you know you don't have proper marking or sometimes people can just lose their way so that is what has happened." (ANI)

