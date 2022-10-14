Ankara, Oct 14 (AP) An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey on Friday has trapped a number of miners, Turkish media reported.

The cause of the blast in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin was not immediately known.

Also Read | Disturbing Video: Pakistan in Shock After Scores of Rotting Bodies Found on Multan Hospital's Roof.

Private NTV news channel said at least two workers were brought out of the mine alive. There was no information on the number still trapped.

In Turkey's worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey. (AP)

Also Read | Yemen: 10 Child Leukemia Patients Killed After Administration of Expired Doses of Cancer Treatment Drug.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)