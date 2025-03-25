Trenton, Mar 25 (AP) New Jersey Republican Ed Durr, a delivery truck driver who defeated a top Democratic lawmaker in 2021, said Monday that he's ending his bid to win the GOP nomination in this year's governor's race.

Durr, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, said in a statement ahead of the June primary that he didn't bring in enough money to qualify for matching funds and would be left out of debates.

He endorsed fellow Republican Bill Spadea, a conservative radio host who also is courting Trump's support.

"I am not going away. I will continue to fight for our conservative values and then there are other races on the horizon," Durr said.

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is term-limited and cannot run for a third time in this year's contest, one of just two governorships up for elections, along with Virginia.

Also seeking the GOP nomination are Trump skeptic state Senator Jon Bramnick and former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who had been critical of Trump eight years ago but has since become supportive, along with Spadea.

Six Democrats are competing for their party's nomination.

Democrats have nearly one million more registered voters than Republicans in New Jersey, and while the state has been reliably blue during presidential elections and US Senate races, the GOP has had luck winning in the odd-year races for governor. (AP)

