Lisbon, Feb 16 (AP) Portugal's navy said Wednesday that 22 crew members were being evacuated from a large cargo ship that caught fire near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands.

The Felicity Ace sounded the alarm after a fire broke out in the hold, the Portuguese Navy said in a statement. The ship was carrying vehicles, the navy said.

Also Read | New York: 6-Year-Old Girl Missing Since 2019 Found Alive Hidden Under Stairs.

The 200-metre-long (650-feet-long) ship was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in the US state of Rhode Island, according to online vessel trackers.

Portugal's navy said one of its patrol boats and four merchant vessels were helping with the rescue. Portuguese air force aircraft were also mobilised.

Also Read | Russia Appears to Be Continuing Military Build-up Around Ukraine, Says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

A Portuguese Navy spokesperson said he had no more details about the ongoing operation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)