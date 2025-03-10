London, Mar 10 (AP) An oil tanker and a cargo ship have collided off the coast of eastern England and a rescue operation is underway, Britain's coast guard said on Monday.

Several lifeboats and a coast guard rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene in the North Sea, along with a coast guard plane and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the alarm was raised at 9:48 a.m. (AP)

