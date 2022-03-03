Moscow [Russia], March 3 (ANI): Federation Internationale Feline (FIFe), an international cat fancier society, has imposed restrictions on cats bred in Russia in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

The NGO, FIFe Executive Board, in a statement, said that it is "shocked and horrified" that the army of the "Russian Federation invaded the Republic of Ukraine and started a war."

"Many innocent people died, many more are wounded and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes to save their lives. We can all witness the destruction and chaos caused by this unprecedented act of aggression," the FIFe said in a statement.

FIFe, in a statement, said that the Board feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing, so it decided that as of March 1, "no cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of, which organization issued its pedigree."

"No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of, which organization these exhibitors hold their membership in," the statement added.

These restrictions are valid until May 31 and will be reviewed as and when necessary.

The Board of FIFe also decided that it will dedicate a part of its budget to support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are suffering because of the current situation, the statement added.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.

Notably, the US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won't be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia's borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies. (ANI)

