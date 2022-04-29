Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka's central bank governor has said domestic debt in the form of government securities and development bonds will not be restructured as restructuring external debt is a top priority for the island nation.

Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe also provided an update on the progress made during the recent discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Also Read | Oklahoma Approves New Bill To Restrict Abortions After Six Weeks of Pregnancy.

Addressing a meeting of the Committee of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, he said progress has been made towards establishing a macro-fiscal policy framework and initiating structural reforms.

The central bank governor also expressed confidence that a staff-level agreement with the IMF is likely to be reached within the next two months.

Also Read | Former Afghan Army General Sami Sadat Prepares For New War Against Taliban.

Weerasinghe announced that additional measures will be implemented to address urgent economic concerns.

The measures include introducing regulations to encourage the U.S. dollar flows currently transacting in the informal market to be channelled through the formal banking system.

As a result of policy measures already introduced by the central bank and the government, he is of the view that expenditure on imports will be declining further to more sustainable levels.

Sri Lanka is going through an economic crisis brought about by foreign currency shortages and it halted external debt repayment on April 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)