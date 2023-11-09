Thimphu [Bhutan], November 9 (ANI): In the tranquil expanse of Bongabhumi, encompassing present-day Bangladesh and West Bengal, India, Buddhism's profound roots have stood the test of time. The historical Buddha, Siddhartha Gautama, set the stage for the dissemination of Buddhist teachings in this region around 563 to 483 BCE. From then on, Bongabhumi became a fertile ground for Buddhism's growth, with inscriptions marking its enduring legacy, The Bhutan Live reported.

Bongabhumi flourished in Buddhist prominence during the reigns of illustrious rulers like Asoka of the Maurya Dynasty, the Gupta Dynasty, and the Pala Dynasty. The construction of numerous monasteries over centuries facilitated the spread of Buddhist wisdom across this expansive territory.

As time progressed, the Buddhist presence in modern-day Bangladesh dwindled post the 12th century, leaving only a handful of resilient monasteries to preserve Buddhism's essence amid challenges. One such beacon is Unainpura Lankarama, situated in the village of Unainpura in the district of Chattogram.

Unainpura holds a unique connection to Buddhism, serving as the birthplace of several influential Buddhist figures. Over centuries, these scholars and monks played a crucial role in advancing Theravada Buddhism not only in Bongabhumi but also in the broader Indian subcontinent.

Historical records and a white stone rock edict dating back to the 1600s attest to Unainpura Lankarama's significance, marking it as the birthplace of 16 revered monks who shaped the course of Buddhism. Figures like Acarya Purnachar Chandramohan Mahasthabir and Krpasarana Mahasthabir from more recent times left an indelible mark in Theravada Buddhism's doctrinal and institutional reconstruction.

The 2nd Supreme Patriarch (sangharaj) of Bangladesh, Acarya Purnachar Chandramohan Mahasthabir (1834-1907), remains a revered figure for his tireless efforts in reforming Theravada Buddhism, ensuring its continued relevance, according to The Bhutan Live.

Unainpura Lankarama isn't a mere historical relic; it stands as a living testament to the enduring spirit of Theravada Buddhism. Led by figures like Joydhara Mahasthabir and Ven. Ratana Nanda Bhikkhu, the monastic community continues to impart the Buddha's teachings. The villagers of Unainpura, for generations, have supported the monks with the four requisites - food, clothing, shelter, and medicine.

Acknowledged for its substantial contributions to preserving Bangladeshi Buddhist practice and heritage, Unainpura Lankarama stands as a pioneer institution of Theravada Buddhism in Bongabhumi. It remains a steadfast guardian of Buddhism's rich legacy in the region and India.

As we follow the footsteps of the Buddha and those who walked his path, Unainpura Lankarama reiterates the timeless significance of this ancient tradition in our ever-changing world. It reinforces the unbreakable connection between India and Buddhism, where the echoes of Siddhartha Gautama's teachings resonate," The Bhutan Live reported. (ANI)

