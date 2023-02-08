Peshawar Feb 7 (PTI) At least 30 people were killed in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine after colliding with a car, police said.

The accident took place when the speeding passenger bus travelling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi collided with the car near the Shatial check post in Diamir district of Gilgit Baltistan.

Both vehicles fell into the deep ravine, police said, adding that the dead bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

They said the rescuers are facing difficulties in carrying relief activities due to darkness at the accident site.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the lives lost in the accident.

According to the state-run Radio Pakistan, he offered his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the deceased.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide the injured with all available medical facilities.

President Arif Alvi has expressed grief over the deaths in the tragic incident and sympathised with the bereaved families, the report said.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and are caused mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

Last month, at least 41 people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Balochistan's Lasbela.

According to World Health Organisation estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan's roads in 2018.

