Baku [Azerbaijan], May 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Three people, including a man and his two-month-old daughter, was killed in a road accident in Azerbaijan on Thursday, law-enforcement authorities said.

The accident occurred when a passenger car collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction on a highway that links the capital Baku with the country's border with Russia.

The driver of the car and two passengers, a 31-year-old-man and his two-month-old daughter, died on the scene, authorities said. Two other passengers were injured and hospitalized.

The truck was driven by a Russian citizen who did not receive any injuries, according to the police.

Earlier in the day, a car rammed into a truck on the same highway, killing the car driver, and the truck driver was taken to hospital with injuries.

Authorities have launched an investigation into both crashes. (ANI/Xinhua)

