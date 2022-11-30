New York [US], November 30 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday and discussed the priorities and program of work ahead of India's December Presidency in the UN Security Council.

"Today, delighted to call on Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Discussed the priorities and programme of work ahead of India's December Presidency in the @UN Security Council," Ruchira Kamboj tweeted.

India assumes the monthly rotating Presidency of the UNSC from tomorrow. This is the second time India is getting the Presidency after holding the top spot in August last year, during which the government focused on maritime security, UN peacekeeping and counter-terrorism.

India will preside over the Security Council during its two-year tenure as an elected member. UNSC rules of procedure say that the Council presidency rotates between each of the 15 members of the UNSC in alphabetical order.

The meeting between India's top envoy at the UN and Secretary-General Guterres, also always comes ahead of India's G20 presidency, which starts on Thursday. This brings a unique opportunity for the country to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said New Delhi would like to use the presidency of the group to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south.

"India would like to use the presidency of G20 in many ways to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south as we feel they're being sidelined and not just be a voice but would like to take into global south something we've tested and prepared at home," he said. (ANI)

