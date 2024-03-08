Dubai [UAE], March 8 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate congratulatory message to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of HM's accession.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members, the Rulers of the Emirates, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages to the Bahraini King. (ANI/WAM)

