Moscow [Russia], June 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike at the Damascus International Airport and calls on the Israeli side to halt such activities, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that Israel had fired missiles at a number of targets south of Damascus. Syria said that Israeli warplanes aimed to hit the airport.

"In this regard, we are forced to emphasize again that the ongoing Israeli shelling of the Syria territory ... is absolutely unacceptable. We strongly condemn Israel's provocative attack on critical Syrian civilian infrastructure," the spokeswoman said in a statement, published by the Ministry.

Zakharova also said that such strikes create risks "for international air traffic."

"We demand from the Israeli side to halt such activities," Zakharova added. (ANI/Sputnik)

