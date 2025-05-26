Moscow [Russia], May 26 (ANI): In a significant stride toward cleaner and more efficient metallurgy, Russia's National Research University "Moscow Power Engineering Institute" (MPEI) has unveiled a groundbreaking method for iron recovery that could reshape steel production worldwide.

The university said that MPEI scientists have developed a proprietary process that extracts iron directly from ore using a hydrocarbon and natural gas mixture, cutting out the traditional stage of pig iron production entirely. The method relies on a specially designed reactor where iron reduction occurs in a continuous, liquid-phase cycle. Remarkably, the entire operation takes no more than 12 minutes.

Unlike conventional methods that rely on bulky infrastructure to generate reducing gas, this new approach functions without any need for auxiliary systems. The result is a streamlined process that slashes production costs, drastically reduces harmful emissions, and nearly halves the energy consumption associated with traditional steelmaking.

"This innovation allows for iron to be recovered quickly and efficiently in one seamless process without redundant stages," said Nikolay Rogalev, Rector of MPEI. "It offers clear economic and environmental advantages and opens a new chapter in sustainable metallurgy."

The implications are substantial for an industry long criticised for its environmental footprint. By integrating speed, energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness, MPEI's method could offer steelmakers a scalable, eco-friendly alternative at a time when global manufacturing is under increasing pressure to decarbonise.

Experts believe the reactor-based technology has the potential to influence international production standards and attract the attention of major industrial stakeholders seeking green solutions.

With its strong emphasis on innovation, MPEI continues to position itself at the forefront of scientific research in energy and materials science, offering practical breakthroughs that address some of the most pressing industrial challenges of our time. (ANI)

