Kyiv, Jul 31 (AP) Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least six people including a 6-year-old boy, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said at least 52 other people were injured in the attacks, and that the number was likely to rise.

A large part of a nine-storey residential building collapsed after it was struck, Tkachenko added. Rescue teams were at the scene to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

“Missile strike. Directly on a residential building. People are under the rubble. All services are on site,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram.

Images from the scene showed plumes of smoke emanating from a partially damaged building and debris strewn on the ground.

At least 27 locations across Kyiv were hit by the attack, Tkachenko said, with the heaviest damage seen in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he's giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline — August 8 — for peace efforts to make progress or Washington will impose punitive sanctions and tariffs.

Western leaders have accused Putin of dragging his feet in US-led peace efforts in an attempt to capture more Ukrainian land. (AP)

