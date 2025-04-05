Roman Babushkin, Minister of Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Russia in India (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): In response to the United States imposing a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, Roman Babushkin, Minister of Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Russia in India, emphasised Russia's confidence in its relations with India and said that despite "deliberate attempts" to disrupt relations, Russia and India have developed "immunity against negative external factors."

Babushkin further assured that trade and economic relations between the two nations would continue to grow for the mutual benefit of both countries.

While speaking with ANI on Friday, Babushkin said, "Russia has nothing to do with that...We are absolutely not afraid about relations. Despite any geopolitical tensions and any deliberate attempts to disrupt these relations, to derail them, we have managed to sustain, we have worked out and developed an immunity against negative external factors."

He added, "That's why, whatever happens, we are confident that our trade and economic relations would further grow for the benefit of the nations of our two proud countries."

On April 2, US President Trump announced a widespread imposition of tariffs on countries worldwide. In February, soon after taking charge for the second time, Trump outlined a new trade policy focused on fairness and reciprocity and said that the US would implement reciprocal tariffs, charging other countries the same tariffs they impose on American goods.

Trump emphasised that tariffs would address unfair trade practices, including non-monetary barriers, subsidies, and VAT systems, while encouraging foreign countries to either reduce or eliminate tariffs against the US.

As per the announcements, the import tariffs on other major countries are China (34 per cent), the European Union (20 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), Taiwan (32 per cent), Japan (24 per cent), India (26 per cent), the United Kingdom (10 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), Pakistan (29 per cent), Sri Lanka (44 per cent), and Israel (17 per cent). (ANI)

