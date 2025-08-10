Novosibirsk [Russia], August 10 (ANI/ Izvestia): In Novosibirsk, five cars collided on the Dimitrovsky Bridge, resulting in injuries to two small children. This was reported by the city traffic Police.

"According to preliminary information, five cars collided on the territory of the Leninsky district of Novosibirsk on the Dimitrovsky Bridge," TASS cited the text of the message.

As a result of the accident, the driver, born in 2004, driving a car-sharing car, collided with passing cars. The passengers of one of the cars were injured -- a boy born in 2015 and a girl born in 2019.

On the same day, six people were injured in a collision between a LiAZ bus and a Louis van in the Kirov region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the region clarified that the driver and five passengers were injured in an accident in a GAZ minibus, and two were hospitalised. The causes of the accident are being determined. (ANI/ Izvestia)

